Sparta High School Class of 1976 to host 50th reunion

The Sparta High School Class of 1976 will celebrate its 50th reunion with a “Reunion of the ’70s” event on Friday, July 3.

The gathering is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Mohawk Golf Club and is open to anyone who graduated from Sparta High School between 1970 and 1979. Organizers said the event will offer an opportunity for alumni from across the decade to reconnect and celebrate their shared high school experiences.

Information and tickets are available online at myevent.com/shs-70s-reunion.