Sparta High School will present its spring show, “The Wizard of Oz,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens, and $7 for children younger than 5.

They may be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/80175

A special performance for senior citizens will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

The school is at 70 W. Mountain Road.