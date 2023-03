The Sparta High School robotics team 5249 Z “Artemis” won the Innovation Award at the New Jersey State Championship on March 4.

That means the team will be part of the world championship in April.

Millen Duberry is captain of the “Artemis” team, and its members are Cassidy Pry, Shannon Lloyd, Liam Askin, Nic Audino and Brandon Louissaint.

Sparta also sent a team to the world championship last year, putting the high school’s Robotics Club in the top 2 percent worldwide.