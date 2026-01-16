x
Sparta High School to post parent/student night

Sparta. Sparta High School will welcome eighth-grade students and their families on Feb. 2 for an evening program highlighting academics, student life and extracurricular opportunities.

Sparta /
| 16 Jan 2026 | 02:10

    Sparta High School will host an Eighth Grade Parent/Student Night on Monday, Feb. 2, welcoming all rising freshmen and their parents/guardians who are interested in learning more about the opportunities available at Sparta High School.

    The evening will begin at 6:30 pm in the Sparta High School Auditorium and will feature a session with academic supervisors, a student panel, a guided tour, and an extracurricular activities fair.

    In the event of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026.