Sparta High students earn College Board national honors

Sparta High School announced that 43 students have been honored through the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.

The awards recognize students who excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or who earned scores of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement exams. After reviewing applications, the College Board named students for National Recognition, First-Generation Recognition or Small-Town Recognition.

The recognized students are:

Adrian Appelbaum, Devan Barber, Natalie Bellush, Anika Blume, Caitlin Carmody, Sebastian Chiong, Haley DiFilippo, Hannah Dodson, Trevor Ekeland, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Brady Flannery, Aiden Foy, Cormac Gibbons, Emma Hamilton, Rowan Henrie, Victoria Ilardi, Abigail Juan, Aarav Kamath, Shannon Kelly, Valerie Kopco, Charlotte Kowalsky, Halle Kramer, Lucy Levicky, Dylan List, Noel Lovett, Zainab Mashal, Jacob McDonough, Grace Melnichuk, James Nielsen, Nicholas Panaite, Imad Panjwani, Elisabeth Riley, Celia Rossettini, Sara Schwarz, Matthew Sportelli, Noor Stas, Nathaniel Stoddard, Cody Sutton, Chase Thonus, Sneha Verma, Lauren Wittkowski, Madelyn Wydenbach and Terrence Zukowski.