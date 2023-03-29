Sparta Historical Society to honor volunteers tonight

The Sparta Historical Society will hold a short ceremony honoring all of its volunteers who made 2022 a successful year.

The public is invited to the ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 in the Sparta Ambulance Building, 14 Sparta Ave.

In addition to honoring the volunteers, members of the society’s board will be introduced before a short program highlighting various ways to make a difference in the community.

Manned tables will display volunteer opportunities and light refreshments will be available.

The society’s exhibit “Discover the ART in SpARTa” will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

Since the museum opened in September 2014, it has included local arts. Admission is free and there will be a talk at 2 p.m.

Our exhibit may be viewed from 1 to 4 p.m. on second and fourth Sundays through July 23.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum. 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.