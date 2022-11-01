Sparta Historical Society to host lecture

Sparta Historical Society will welcomes William Truran, Sussex County Historian, as its final lecturer for the year.

Since the Sparta Historical Society is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Truran was asked to speak about Sparta history. He will present and look at the influence of the township as a Revolution forage, turnpike stop, resource for ice and lumber, and a respite from the city stresses with our lakes as well as respite for travelers.

Truran always had an interest in learning about the past. He has written several books taking an in depth look into some places, people and times. To date, some local towns that he has researched and written books available of on Amazon are Mining in American: Franklin Sterling Hill NJ Zinc Mines, Sparta: Head of the Wallkill, Sussex Wantage, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg and Hardyston. This is only a small list of which his latest book, published in 2019, is Memorial Day Parade.

This presentation, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Sparta Presbyterian Church, located at 32 Main Street from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Following the presentation, refreshments will be served. Those attending will have a chance to ask questions about the topic or other issues relating to the history of Sparta. Members are free, nonmembers will pay $10, students with ID are free.