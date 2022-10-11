Sparta Historical Society to present ‘Waterfowl Decoys’

The Sparta Historical Society presents “Vintage Waterfowl Decoys: America’s First Folk Art” at Van Kirk Homestead Museum on both Sunday, Oct. 23 and Nov. 13, from 1-4 p.m.

This utilitarian art form features decoys from the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Galloway N.J. Decoys have a long established and deeply rooted American tradition. Hunters and sportsmen in the late 1800s and early 1900s sought field guides who offered the most realistic decoys. Sparta and Sussex County has many lakes and had many hunting lodges.

So waddle over and see America’s First Folk Art on display. Admission is FREE and there will be a 2pm talk.

In addition, the museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits. Be sure to visit our first floor “Edison Revisited” gallery. Our organization was fortunate that a few of our last year’s exhibit loaners were willing to offer us a permanent loan. So make your next visit to the museum a worthy one!