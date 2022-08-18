Sparta HS teacher named Sussex County’s Teacher of the Year

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recently announced the 21 educators who won the state’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year recognition, and for Sussex County, that honor went to Christine O’Brien-Mase, who teaches art and photography at Sparta High School.

O’Brien-Mase graduated from Sparta High School. From there she went on to NYU for set design and then continued to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia for her bachelor’s degree in photography and art therapy. She has a master’s degree in teaching and is presently pursuing a post-baccalaureate degree from Kean University in teaching the Holocaust and Prejudice Reduction.

She was the recipient of The Studio Award and considered the “up and coming” photographer of Philadelphia. She has worked in New York City as well, and taught at the Boys and Girls Club of Hoboken. She then moved back to Sussex County to teach art and photography at Sussex County Community College, as well as Centenary University.

Her prowess as a teacher is reflected in her students, who have earned honors and awards such as first place in the New Jersey State Fair, first place in the New Jersey Teen Arts Festival, and second place in the Congressional Institute Art Competition. They have also been featured in the National Art Honor Society Student Exhibit and Nikon Forum. In 2021, all her Advanced Placement students received fives’s and one student earned a perfect score.

“She helps her students understand that being creative is needed for their futures,” according to the County Teachers of the Year award.

“These 21 educators are exemplary models of the kinds of dynamic teaching that takes place in New Jersey’s classrooms,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The quality of our schools is driven in no small part through the strength of our teaching workforce, represented by these County Teachers of the Year. It’s no wonder New Jersey public schools are among the best in the nation.”

Individual schools nominate their exceptional teachers for County Teacher of the Year through the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. The winners are then in the running for the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year designation, which is selected by a panel of educators. The winner will be selected based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists. The New Jersey State Teacher of the Year is typically announced at the State Board of Education’s October meeting and will go on to represent New Jersey in competing for the title of National Teacher of the Year.