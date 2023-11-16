Sparta Independent’s Wrapping Paper Contest is back

Sparta Independent’s Wrapping Paper Contest is now underway. Back for its second year thanks to our sponsors, the contest invites local kids to draw and design their own wrapping paper. Six semi-finalists will be chosen and featured in Sparta Independent, and one winner will have their design printed as wrapping paper in the Dec. 14 edition of the paper.

Kids should design their wrapping paper on letter-sized paper (8.5 by 11 inches) using crayon, pencils, markers or paint. Bold, bright colors work best. Art created using a computer or store-bought stamps or stencils will not be accepted. However, artists make and use their own stencils and stamps from potatoes, sponges, or erasers.

A panel of judges will pick six semi-finalists whose designs will be featured in the paper this December. Two semi-finalists will be chosen from each age group:

• 6 and younger

• 7 - 10

• 11 - 12

Then, Sparta Independent’s readers will vote online to choose the winning design.

The design with the most votes will be tiled across two pages in the December 14 edition to be used as wrapping paper for the thousands of readers who receive Sparta Independent each week.

To submit artwork into the contest, all entries need to be dropped off with one of our sponsors before Friday, Dec. 3. The child’s name, school and age must be printed on the back of the design, along with a phone number to contact the child’s parents in case the artist wins.

Entries may be dropped off at any of the following local businesses sponsoring the contest:

• Newton Sparta Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics: 11 Lawrence Rd., Newton N.J.

• Lake House Cafe: 8 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, N.J.

• Thai Na Khon: 7 Woodside Ave. Newton, N.J.

• Sparta Annex Kitchen & Bakery: 224 Sparta Ave. Sparta, N.J.

• Hilltop Country Day School: 32 Lafayette Rd. Sparta, N.J.

• Sparta Books: 25 Centre St. Sparta N.J.