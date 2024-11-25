x
Kids are invited to draw their own wrapping paper designs and drop them off at a participating merchant between now and Dec. 1. The winning design will be printed as wrapping paper in Sparta Independent’s Dec. 19 edition.

| 25 Nov 2024 | 12:43
    Sparta Independent Wrapping Paper Contest is Back

Sparta Independent’s annual wrapping paper contest is underway. Kids of all ages are invited to draw their own wrapping paper design and submit their work to a participating retailer before Dec. 1.

After all entries are submitted, a panel of judges will pick semi-finalist designs, which will be printed in the newspaper. Then, Warwick Advertiser readers will vote for their favorites online at spartaindependent.com from Dec. 6 and Dec 12.

The winning design will be printed across multiple pages in Sparta Independent’s Dec. 19 edition to be used by thousands of local residents as giftwrap this holiday season.

How to Enter the Contest:

    A past Wrapping Paper Contest entry by an 11-year-old artist, Esme.
    Another former entry from six-year-old artist Grace.
    An entry from a former Wrapping Paper Contest featuring ornaments, snowmen, stars, Christmas trees, and Santa hats and milk.

All drawings must be created on a white 8.5’’x11’’ piece of paper. Bold, bright colors and repetitive patterns work best.

The deadline is Dec. 1, but submitting entries early is highly recommended.

Artists should use markers, paint, crayons or colored pencils. Designs need to be drawn by hand, and cannot incorporate computer illustrations, commercial characters, or store-bought stamps (though kids are welcome to create their own stamps from erasers or potatoes).

Parents should be sure to include their child’s name, age, school and parent’s cell phone number (for notifying the winner) on the back of the drawing.

Mail or drop off entries before Dec. 5 to any of the following participating retailers:

Hilltop Country Day School: 32 Lafayette Rd., Sparta

Lake House Cafe: White Deer Plaza, Sparta or 5 Lenape Rd., Andover

Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontist: 11 Lawrence Rd., Newton

Sparta Books: 29 Center St., Sparta

Thai Na Khon Restaurant: 7 Woodport Ave., Newton

Tire Titans: 525 Rt. 206, Newton