Sparta investigates water supply amid drought

Sparta Township Manager Neil Spidaletto reminded residents on August 23 that despite some recent rainfall, the area remains in a drought.

“Water conservation is still very important,” Spidaletto said.

Outdoor watering of lawns, gardens and other vegetation by portable sprinkler is restricted to from between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Councilman Dan Chiariello also suggested a resolution to study the water supply and come back to the council with a report on the current state of the township’s supply and what it could look like in the future.

Chiariello said 40 percent of the township’s water supply comes from an area that is running at an 800,000-gallon-per-day deficit.

“That’s probably not sustainable for the long term,” Chiariello said. “And so, I think it’s prudent upon us to say, ‘how long do we have? How long is it until at one point, it’s a problem? And what can we do about it?’”

The township is currently drafting a Water Use and Conservation Management Plan. Some of the township’s older wells, especially the ones in Lake Mohawk, produce low amounts of water.

New Jersey has been under a drought watch since August 9.