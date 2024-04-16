Sparta lawyer to go ‘over the edge’

Anand Dash, a Sparta lawyer and president of Sparta Responsible Development, will join the New Jersey Highlands Coalition’s “Over the Edge” event “to bring environmental awareness to new heights.”

Individuals who raise $1,000 each will rappel 200 feet down the Hilton Meadowlands in East Rutherford on Saturday, April 20.

The Highlands Coalition works to protect safe drinking water for the 6.2 million people who rely water from the region daily. The Highlands Region covers about 1,300 square miles and includes 88 municipalities and parts of Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

Sparta Responsible Development is a nonprofit organization that supports economic development consistent with the scope and scale of the community.

Dash, who grew up in Sparta, is a partner in the Basking Ridge office of Kennedys, an international law firm.

He is an avid runner.