Sparta Little League registration open

Registration for Sparta Little League baseball is open.

This includes all levels from Tee Ball (starting at age 4) to the older junior divisions.

This year, Sparta Little League also will be hosting a Challenger Division.

The Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989 and is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Go online to the Sparta Little League website at https://www.spartabaseball.com/ for league ages and divisions.

Players will be placed in the division that is most age-appropriate according to national Little League guidelines.

Registration will be open until March 1, then a late fee will be assessed.

Sparta Little League cannot guarantee a uniform for late registrants.