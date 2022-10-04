Sparta mayor: Don’t feed deer

Sparta Mayor Dave Smith is reminding residents to not feed the deer after the town received multiple complaints.

Citing NJ Fish and Wildlife guidance, supplemental feeding increases their reproduction, and can sicken and kill the animals. It also increases hazards such as changing their behavior, losing fear of humans, spreading parasites, compromising the health of non-target species, and increasing traffic accidents.

Feeding deer also contributes to environmental damage including eating the landscaping of surrounding properties and natural environment.

The mayor will work with the town’s animal control officer to determine whether current ordinances include any penalties for feeding the deer.