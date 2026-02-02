Sparta officials honor storm response, address detention center concerns

Sparta Township officials opened their recent council meeting by thanking local departments for their work during last weekend’s snow and ice storm.

The Fire Department, Public Works, Police Department and Parks Department were recognized for keeping residents safe during challenging conditions.

Officials announced the township received a $400,000 congressional grant to upgrade the White Deer Pump Station. The project will include new pumps and controls, a generator, and updated electrical service. Sparta Township will contribute a 20% match, with two years to complete the improvements, which aim to prevent system failures, protect water quality and improve energy efficiency.

The meeting also included acknowledgments of the recent deaths of retired Sparta Police Officer John Seville and Andover Township Dispatcher Kim Brown. Seville served more than 13 years as a police officer in Sparta, while Brown worked as a dispatcher in Sparta before joining Andover Township full-time.

Sparta also congratulated Matthew Pletcher, who was named 2025 Sussex County Detective of the Year.

During public comment, residents raised concerns about a potential detention center in nearby Roxbury and federal immigration enforcement operations. Councilman Neill Clark said he understands residents’ concerns, noted possible constitutional issues with enforcement actions, and said local police would prioritize community safety. He added that guidance from Gov. Mikie Sherrill is being sought on the matter.