Sparta police chief retires and resigns post as town manager with two weeks’ notice

Neil Spidaletto dropped a bombshell at the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 when he announced his intention to leave his job as Sparta police chief and interim town manager in two weeks.

In his farewell remarks Spidaletto thanked Sparta Township’s residents and “most dedicated, efficient, and loyal employees,” for creating “a model for other townships to follow.”

Spidaletto has served on the police force for 28 years. He has been the interim township manager since 2021. Spidaletto appointed Lt. Jeffrey McCarrick the new chief of police.

