Sparta Police Department named number one in the state

The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments.

“I attribute a lot of this to several things, said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all, the culture in our department and our mantra. Usually, when it comes to police departments, it’s said they ‘protect and serve’: here we ‘serve and protect’. We take great pride in being proactive and being out there in the community as a visible force to make this township safe.”

To this end, the 35 officers and four specialists focus on every day infractions such as speeding, careless driving and those under the influence as well as conducting investigations into more serious crimes.

Stealing Cars

Sparta has, in past years, been “targeted” by car thieves.

Technology, automated keys and push button ignitions have made car theft easier. As a result, the Sparta Police Department is applying for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Automated License Plate Readers. The funding would pay for the town to put license plate readers around the area. The readers instantaneously read plates making it possible to find out if a car is stolen or if the driver has a record, Chief Spidaletto said. “It would be a huge help to the town and our radius.

“There are a lot of $80,000 to $100,000 cars in town like Range Rovers, Audis, BMWs, Mercedes etc,” he said.

“From intel and task forces, we have learned that gangs—primarily out of Newark-- are involved. Juveniles in these gangs are hired to steal the cars. The people behind the heists scope out affluent neighborhoods such as those in Sparta, Chatham, Spring Lake, Rumson, etc. These vehicles they’re seeking to steal have car fobs.

“They scope out expensive cars by day and under the cover of darkness, steal them right under the owner’s nose. They’ve even been so brazen to start doing this by day...and the thieves are smart. They rotate communities so say they hit Sparta. They’ll then wait three to six months to attempt a theft again.”

The chief said once the car is stolen, they’re raced at high speeds back to the inner cities and either used to commit more crimes or loaded onto boats to be sold abroad.

“The gang members are juveniles, so if they are caught, they don’t receive a strict penalty, and if they get away with it, a $5,000 pay day for a $100,000 car is huge for them,” he said.

Strategically placing the license plate readers could greatly reduce thefts and help catch criminals, according to Spidaletto. These kinds of readers are already in place on the George Washington Bridge and other bridges and tunnels.

“We’re hoping to receive the grant,” Chief Spidaletto said, “But even if we don’t get it, we’ll put the readers in place using saved up capital funds. It’s that important.”