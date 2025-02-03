Sparta preschool registration under way

Sparta’s preschool registration will open Monday, Feb. 3.

Students already enrolled in the preschool program are guaranteed a spot next year.

Any child not enrolled will be entered into a lottery system because of the limited number of seats available.

Any child not selected in the lottery will remain on a waiting list for future openings.

Preschool registration ends March 3, and families will be notified of the lottery results March 7.

They must notify the district if they accept or decline a spot by March 14.

All paperwork must be submitted by March 28 to maintain placement. If the paperwork is not submitted, students will be moved to the waitlist.

For information, go online to spartatownshippsdnj.sites.thrillshare.com/o/pp/page/preschool-registration-2025