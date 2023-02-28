Sparta public, Catholic schools closed today

The Sparta Township School District will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 28 because of the expected snowstorm.

All Catholic Academy schools will be closed also will be closed.

More than six inches of snow reportedly fell overnight in northern Sussex County.

The county courthouse announced a delayed opening at 10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for Sussex and Morris counties effective until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow was predicted, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze were forecast.