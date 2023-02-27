Sparta public, Catholic schools closed Tuesday

The Sparta Township School District will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 28 because of the expected snowstorm.

All Catholic Academy schools will be closed also will be closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Sussex and Morris counties effective until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze are possible.

Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Monday night. The highest snowfall totals will be at locations above 1,500 feet in elevation.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning or evening commute.