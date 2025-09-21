Sparta Renaissance Festival ends today

Each year, the Sparta Renaissance Festival begins with a tale.

For the eighth annual festival this year, the king has pull out a call for knights throughout the kingdom to come be tested in skill and chivalry to determine who is worthy of training students at the Lionguard Knight’s Academy.

Attendees may judge the competitors at tournaments in addition to musical shows and adventurous dramas.

There also are re-enactment encampments that show life in medieval times, games, boat rides, more than 50 vendors, and food and drinks.

The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 21 at Camp Sacajawea, 844 White Rock Lane.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $10 for children, ages 6-12, at the gate. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Discounted tickets may be purchased online at spartanjrenfaire.com/store-tickets

Costumes are optional. The event is rain or shine.