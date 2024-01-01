Sparta resident cheers at Fiesta Bowl

Ava Mazzarella, a recent graduate of Sparta High School and freshman at Liberty University, cheered for the Liberty Flames football players at the 53rd annual Fiesta Bowl.

The Flames were undefeated, with a 13-0 record, during the fall.

Ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoffs, the team was playing its final game of the season against the Oregon Ducks, ranked No. 8.

The Fiesta Bowl was Monday, Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Mazzarella was an All-American and varsity cheer captain at Sparta High School. She appeared in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

She also won the title of world champion at the 2021 U.S. All Star Federation’s Cheerleading Worlds competition in Orlando, Fla.