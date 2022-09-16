Sparta resident rides to raise funds for cancer research

Sparta resident Heather Acker recently participated in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C), a cross-country ride to raise money for cancer research, to honor her mother’s strength and resiliency.

“We have all been touched by cancer in some way. For me, I think of my aunt who died after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer. My best friend growing up also lost her mother to cancer. When her mom was pregnant with her, she found out about her cancer diagnosis and refused treatment in order to have her baby,” said Acker. “A few years after my friend was born, she lost her mom. Today we have so many more advancements in cancer research that could have helped patients years ago. That is what this ride is about – fueling research for tomorrow.”

Acker was joined by more than 126 fellow Bristol Myers Squibb employees who will set out to ride up to 80 miles per day for three days, contributing to nearly 3,000 miles from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Long Branch, NJ. Acker just completed her portion of the ride from Cannon Beach to Bend, Oregon.

Employees at Bristol Myers Squibb participating in C2C4C are hoping to raise over $1 million in support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. According to the company, some of the riders have been diagnosed with cancer, while others are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease. Nine teams are participating in this year’s ride, which began September 7 and concludes on October 3. Money raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb (up to $500,000 maximum donation). Since 2014, the ride has raised more than $9.83 million for cancer research with more than 760 Bristol Myers Squibb employees taking part.