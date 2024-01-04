x
Sparta scenes from winters past

As we brace for a snowstorm this weekend, here is a look at winters past.

| 04 Jan 2024 | 04:37
    An old-school game of ice hockey. (Photo courtesy of an unnamed Girl Scout)
  • $!Photo courtesy of the Carolyn Neder Collection, Sparta Historical Society
  • $!Photo courtesy of Carol Bull postcard collection, Sparta Historical Society
  • $!A scene from Lake Mohawk in January 1936. (Photo courtesy of Spaulding Postcard Collection, Sparta Historical Society and its donors)
  • $!A horse pulling a sled. (Photo courtesy of Marilyn Van Kirk Mull)
  • $!Krogh’s in black and white. (Photo courtesy of Gwen Donovan)
  • $!Photo taken by Kurt Engelbrecht. (Photo courtesy of the Sparta Historical Society)
  • $!This photo, submitted by a local Girl Scout, appears to be Curt Engelbrecht’s studio.
  • $!(Photo courtesy of Gwen Donovan)
  • $!The attached photo is from the Luba Family Collection. The original Mr Luba was a mason and worked on the construction of many of the Crane homes. The photo is a professional photo taken by the Belden Studios in Newark. They are no longer in business.
