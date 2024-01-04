Home
Sparta scenes from winters past
As we brace for a snowstorm this weekend, here is a look at winters past.
| 04 Jan 2024 | 04:37
An old-school game of ice hockey. (Photo courtesy of an unnamed Girl Scout)
Photo courtesy of the Carolyn Neder Collection, Sparta Historical Society
Photo courtesy of Carol Bull postcard collection, Sparta Historical Society
A scene from Lake Mohawk in January 1936. (Photo courtesy of Spaulding Postcard Collection, Sparta Historical Society and its donors)
A horse pulling a sled. (Photo courtesy of Marilyn Van Kirk Mull)
Krogh’s in black and white. (Photo courtesy of Gwen Donovan)
Photo taken by Kurt Engelbrecht. (Photo courtesy of the Sparta Historical Society)
This photo, submitted by a local Girl Scout, appears to be Curt Engelbrecht’s studio.
(Photo courtesy of Gwen Donovan)
The attached photo is from the Luba Family Collection. The original Mr Luba was a mason and worked on the construction of many of the Crane homes. The photo is a professional photo taken by the Belden Studios in Newark. They are no longer in business.
Comentários
