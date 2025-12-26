Sparta school board debates AI policy to protect student data

Sparta Township School District Board of Education members on Dec. 18 discussed a proposed policy governing the use of artificial intelligence tools within the school district, emphasizing the need to protect personal and student data.

“I seriously would want to make sure that everybody understands that the data you put into these tools does not stay private and it needs to be understood that your information can be put out there publicly,” Board of Education Vice President Chad Wood said.

The draft policy would prohibit the entry of personal data into AI platforms without prior approval from the superintendent or a designated administrator. Members cited recent legal cases, specially New YOrk Times vs. Microsoft and Open AI, which has forced the turning over of 20 million records of logs.

“This is this is not hyperbole,” Wood said. “This is real stuff. And I live in this world every day. And the amount of data that people are using private data. There was a a hospital that actually lost the case, but they actually allowed certain companies to train on patient information without approval.”

While the board expressed general support for the policy, concerns were raised about how it would be implemented, particularly the responsibility placed on educators to enforce compliance. Some members advocated for a more flexible approval process for AI tools, suggesting quarterly reviews instead of annual ones to better align with the rapidly changing technology landscape.

The board also discussed provisions allowing students to opt out of AI usage, with some members cautioning that doing so could limit students’ exposure to skills increasingly required in an AI-driven society. Additionally, members noted the environmental impact of AI use, stressing the importance of educating students about the energy consumption associated with digital technologies.

“This plan’s got holes all over it, but it’s better than nothing,” Wood said.