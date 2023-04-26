Sparta school board urged to hire new high school orchestra teacher

More than 500 people have signed an online petition asking the Sparta Board of Education to replace the high school orchestra teacher, who is retiring this year.

Loni Bach is retiring after 30 years of teaching multiple classes and advising two clubs at Sparta High School, according to the petition on change.org.

“However, the Board of Education plans to not find a replacement for her position. Not only is this leaving hundreds of promising young musicians without a teacher but would cause the rest of the music department to scramble to fill the roles she left vacant,” it says.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave.

It is scheduled to hold a public hearing and final vote on the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.

When the board introduced the $80 million spending plan at its meeting March 16, Superintendent Matthew Beck said no programs were eliminated but some positions open because of retirements or resignations were not filled.