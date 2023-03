Sparta Township Public Schools are closed Tuesday, March 14 because of the snowstorm.

Sussex County courts also are closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sussex, Warren and Morris counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow expected, with total accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. The greatest snow totals will be in the higher elevations mainly above 1000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult.