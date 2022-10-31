Sparta students get photo, Photoshop lesson

Each of Christy Graham’s Sparta Township High School photography students got the opportunity to turn designs from Kerry Tobin, aka Pixie Pop the Clown into a fun photo shoot.

They tested their skills of their camera manual modes and studio lighting equipment. Students used long exposure techniques to draw with light and photoshop to also enhance their outcomes. They had a blast which helpedthem learn at a deeper level.

“I love giving my students unique experiencesand Kerry was the perfect fit for a Halloween treat,” Graham said.