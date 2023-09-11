x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta students start new school year

Sparta. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 11 Sep 2023 | 08:22
    SK1 Timothy catches the bus for his first day of eighth grade. (Photo provided)
    SK1 Timothy catches the bus for his first day of eighth grade. (Photo provided)
    SK2 Nikolas and Hazel are ready for first and third grade, respectively.
    SK2 Nikolas and Hazel are ready for first and third grade, respectively.
    SK3 Chloe on her way to pre-K.
    SK3 Chloe on her way to pre-K.
    SK4 Charlotte and Sophia ready for fifth and fourth grade, respectively.
    SK4 Charlotte and Sophia ready for fifth and fourth grade, respectively.
    SK5 Sawyer ready for seventh.
    SK5 Sawyer ready for seventh.
    Devansh on his way to sixth grade.
    Devansh on his way to sixth grade.
    Kai and Kol say peace out to summer, heading off to kindergarten and second grade, respectively.
    Kai and Kol say peace out to summer, heading off to kindergarten and second grade, respectively.