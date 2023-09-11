Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Sparta students start new school year
Sparta. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.
| 11 Sep 2023 | 08:22
SK1 Timothy catches the bus for his first day of eighth grade. (Photo provided)
SK2 Nikolas and Hazel are ready for first and third grade, respectively.
SK3 Chloe on her way to pre-K.
SK4 Charlotte and Sophia ready for fifth and fourth grade, respectively.
SK5 Sawyer ready for seventh.
Devansh on his way to sixth grade.
Kai and Kol say peace out to summer, heading off to kindergarten and second grade, respectively.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED