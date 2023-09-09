x
Sparta students take on a new school year

Sparta. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 09 Sep 2023 | 08:25
    Timothy catches the bus for his first day of eighth grade.
    Chloe on her way to pre-K.
    Charlotte and Sophia ready for fifth and fourth grade, respectively.
    Devansh on his way to sixth grade.
    Kai and Kol say peace out to summer, heading off to kindergarten and second grade, respectively.
    Nikolas and Hazel are ready for first and third grade, respectively.
    Sawyer ready for seventh.
