Sparta students to hold benefit concert for Sparta Food Pantry

Sparta High School junior Remi Coleman and a group of his friends are holding a concert on June 1, at 7 p.m. at Sparta High School at 70 West Mountain Road in Sparta. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Sparta Food Pantry. Musical acts will be local bands including The Creator Wolfe, Dumpster Babies, Lifeboat, Sarah Kosker, and a special performance by Alex “Beast” Yerofeyev. Admission is $10 per person.

For more information on the program please email Remi Coleman at reycoleman4@gmail.com.