Sparta Township High School announces top 10 students

Sparta Township High School recently announced its top 10 students.

They are: Sarah Bargfrede (salutatorian), Matthew Bouma-Hannam, Jack Budofsky, Laurel Ferguson, Kavya Kamath (valedictorian), Colin Kowalski, Jack Maraziti, Jake Ryan, Paige Sumowski, Kaleigh West.

The students’ GPAs ranged from 4.76 to 4.97 and have taken almost every AP class available at Sparta Township High School.

They are accomplished musicians and visual artists, historians, fluent speakers of world language and lovers of literature. Some are also completing their Capstone project in the STEM Academy.

Each of these students has served the community in some capacity while dedicating hours to their studies.