Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Sparta Trunk or Treat
Dave Smith
Sparta
/
| 30 Oct 2023 | 09:07
ST1 A child picks out candy from the Sparta Ambulance Squad’s trunk at the annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27. (Photo by Dave Smith)
ST2 About 30 vehicles as well as the police and fire departments and ambulance squad took part in the annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 27 in the Station Park field parking lot. (Photos by Dave Smith)
ST3 Elizabeth and James Mullen pose with their little pumpkin, Thomas, 4 months.
ST4 James and Lauren Seck pose with their children Jamie, 1, and Lana, 3.
ST5 Rinaldo and Julie Torres brought their children to the Trunk or Treat.
ST6 Sparta police Officers Chris Favaro and Brian Hassloch pose at the Trunk or Treat.
The annual Trunk or Treat was Friday, Oct. 27 in the Station Park field parking lot.
Lori and Ken Moran pose in front of their trunk.
Matt and Lisa Coppola with their decorated trunk.
The Stranix family decorated their trunk.
The Sparta Public Library’s trunk.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Dave Smith
2
Sparta
3
Trunk or Treat
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED