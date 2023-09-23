Sparta Unico golf outing is Oct. 2

Sparta Unico will hold the Jack Schaaf 2023 Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, Oct. 2 at Ballyowen Golf Club, 137 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The dinner awards banquet starts at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $175 per golfer, which includes the green fee, shared carts, a hot breakfast sandwich, two drinks included from a beverage cart, a full dinner buffet, and a goodie bag and prizes.

The cost is $50 for the dinner only.

Sparta Unico has held the annual charity outing in memory of Jack Schaaf since 1998. Proceeds go to donations to children with health challenges, food banks, scholarships and many other charities.

For information, go online to https://charitygolftoday.com/event?e=6036&ce=c24161 or call Ray Shupak at 862-266-7039 or Mike Schaaf at 973-670-0984.