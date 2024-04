Sparta UNICO will celebrate its 25th anniversary Thursday, April 25 the Barn at Perona Farms, 70 Perona Road, Andover.

There will be an open bar cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by dinner and a cash bar.

An award will be presented to an outstanding Sussex County law enforcement officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician.

Tickets are $125. To buy tickets or for information, call Ray Shupak at 862-266-7039 or Laura D’Uva at 862-432-2140 or send email to lduvaspartaunico@gmail.com