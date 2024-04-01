x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt

Sparta /
| 01 Apr 2024 | 03:10
    SEI1 Children run to find eggs at Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    SEI1 Children run to find eggs at Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    SEI2 Children take part in Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. The event was delayed a week because of rain March 23. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    SEI2 Children take part in Sparta UNICO’s 26th annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 30 at Dykstra Park. The event was delayed a week because of rain March 23. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    SEI3 Sutton Klug wears an Easter bunny on her cheek.
    SEI3 Sutton Klug wears an Easter bunny on her cheek.
    SEI4 Kristy and Lucas Maloney pose at the Easter egg hunt.
    SEI4 Kristy and Lucas Maloney pose at the Easter egg hunt.
    SEI5 Desmond and Declan Tediashvill pose with the Easter Bunny.
    SEI5 Desmond and Declan Tediashvill pose with the Easter Bunny.
    SEI6
    SEI6
    Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Sparta UNICO’s Easter egg hunt
    Harlyn Klug has her face painted.
    Harlyn Klug has her face painted.
    Mackenzie Snyder poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Mackenzie Snyder poses with the Easter Bunny.
    Sparta UNICO members pose with the Easter Bunny.
    Sparta UNICO members pose with the Easter Bunny.