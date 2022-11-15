Sparta United Methodist church has new music director

Bonnie Pomeroy concluded her first service on Sunday with Johann Pachelbel’s Toccata in F.

Immediately after, she was welcomed at a special Coffee Hour as the new Director of Music at Sparta United Methodist Church. After an extensive search she was appointed to replace the highly regarded Ian Good, who had served the church for over 10 years.

Before coming to SUMC, Pomeroy served as Director of Music for the First Presbyterian Church of Rockaway for the past 18 years. She was church organist, directed the adult choir and three hand bell choirs.

Pomeroy is currently in her 18th year as a full-time choral teacher in the West Orange Public School District. In addition to her teaching duties, she is the music director for the annual school musical.

Pomeroy also teaches voice and piano at the Pomeroy Music Studio in Randolph.

She graduated from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H., with Bachelor’s Degree in Music. She pursued additional classes in musical theater and opera.

The new Director of Music is eager to expand the Church Choir and welcomes new members.

“It is a joy to be here and I look forward to working with this wonderful congregation,” Pomeroy said. “Choir rehearsal is held each Sunday morning after service and if interested, join us.”