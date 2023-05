More than 70 local businesses are expected at the Sparta Special Olympics Spring 2023 Vendor & Craft Fair, which was postponed from April 28.

The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Sparta High School, 70 W. Mountain Road.

Food from Homer’s Girls and Michele’s Bistro will be available.

Proceeds go to the Special Olympics track and field event in May.