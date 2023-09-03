Sparta VFW hosts Clam Bake on Saturday

Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #766 will hold its seventh annual Clam Bake from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the post, 66 Main St.

Tickets are $70 each and $60 for active-duty military, veterans and first-responders. Children younger than 16 are free with a parent.

Dinner includes steamed clams and raw bar, sausage and peppers, burgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn, salad, desserts and draft beer.

Live music will be provided by the Troublemakers and the Bailey Brothers.

Proceeds will benefit the VFW National Home for Children and the Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarship Fund.

For information, contact Pete Litchfield at 973-271-2251.