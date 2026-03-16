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Sparta VFW hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Sparta. The Sparta Township VFW hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 13.

West Milford /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 11:27
    Pat and Gary Emmerich, both of Sparta, enjoy their meal. Gary is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
    Pat and Gary Emmerich, both of Sparta, enjoy their meal. Gary is a veteran of the Vietnam War. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Erny Kovatch of West Milford is show iwth his food.
    Erny Kovatch of West Milford is show iwth his food. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lucas Hubert, Colton Vicari, Marlene, Joseph and Emma Hubert, all of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Lucas Hubert, Colton Vicari, Marlene, Joseph and Emma Hubert, all of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)