Sparta Winter Carnival

Sparta /
| 13 Feb 2024 | 06:50
    Joelle Morris of Sparta plays with a life-size chess set during the Sparta Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Sparta Middle School. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Boys prepare to run a race during the Sparta Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Sparta Middle School. The event, sponsored by the Sparta Parks &amp; Recreation Department, included a bounce house, GaGa Pit, sand art, face painting, a magic show, and dance and martial arts demonstrations. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Children take part in a competition.
    Children play chess at a long table.
    Boy Scouts display parts used for their Pinewood Derby.
