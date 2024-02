The 2024 Winter Carnival, sponsored by the Sparta Parks & Recreation Department, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Sparta Middle School.

Free indoor activities will include a bounce house, GaGa Pit, sand art, face painting and more.

At 2 p.m., magician Joe Fischer will present his show, “Hocus Pocus, It’s Joe Fischer.”

Local dance and theater groups also will perform.

No registration required.

Food donations to the Sparta Community Food Pantry will be accepted.