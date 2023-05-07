Sparta woman celebrates 35 years since transplant

Allison Ognibene, 50, of Sparta is one of the longest-living heart and double-lung transplant recipients in the world.

”It is hard to believe that it has been 35 years since the miracle of organ donation and transplantation gave me a second chance to live life to its fullest,” said Ognibene, who underwent a successful heart and double-lung transplant March 30, 1988.

“I have always appreciated the caring people of Sparta who have always been there to support me. I am forever grateful to my organ donor. It is profound to know that so many transplant recipients, like me, are alive because of the generosity of others.”

Ognibene has lived in Sparta since she was 5 years old.

As a young girl, she was diagnosed with primary pulmonary hypertension (PPH), also known as idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension. The rare disorder causes elevated pulmonary artery pressure for no apparent reason.

PPH health complications claimed the lives of her father and both of her sisters.

”At that time, there were not many hospitals in our area that performed organ transplants,” she said. “I understand how fortunate and blessed I am to have been able to travel to the University of Pittsburgh to have my successful transplant surgery.

“Thankfully, medical advancements and technology are now saving more lives than ever before.”

While the transplant saved Ognibene’s life, she has faced many health challenges since then, including a heart attack and several battles with cancer.

She credits her strong faith and family and friends with getting her through her toughest days.

”Getting through difficult times in life is made much easier when you have a strong support system,” she said. “Bill (her husband) and the kids mean everything to me. My mother (Jane McCartney) has always been my rock, and my brothers have always been there when I needed them most.”

Today, Ognibene enjoys putting her passion and energy into her work as a theater professor at Sussex County Community College.

She also is a powerful advocate for NJ Sharing Network, the nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State.

As a member of the NJ Sharing Network’s Sussex/Warren Donate Life Group, she actively shares her transplant journey with others to encourage more people to register as organ and tissue donors.

”I am living proof of the power of organ and tissue donation and transplantation,” she said. “I have made it my personal mission to encourage as many people as possible to register as organ and tissue donors. Just one organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others.”

According to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are more than 100,000 Americans - nearly 4,000 in New Jersey - waiting for a life-saving transplant.

In 2022, the number of organ donors and organs transplanted in a single year reached all-time highs. It was the fourth consecutive year that NJ Sharing Network reported new records in the number of organ donors.

For information, to get involved or to join the National Donate Life Registry as an organ and tissue donor, go online to www.NJSharingNetwork.org

