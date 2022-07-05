x
Sparta Woman’s Club awards $5,600 in scholarships

SPARTA. The awards went to six area women, including grads from Sparta High School, Sussex Tech, and SCCC.

| 05 Jul 2022 | 04:30
    Sparta Woman’s Club scholarship recipients, clockwise: Isabela Mendez, Paige DeGiovanni, Kayleigh Simpson, Marsali Endrezzi, Breea Schembre, and Georgia Paraskos.
Through the fundraising efforts of the Sparta Woman’s Club, five high school graduates and one mature woman returning to school to further her education were honored and awarded scholarship monies this year.

The high school recipients included: Sparta High School graduate Paige DeGiovanni, who will be attending Rutgers University studying agricultural science; Sparta High School graduate Georgia Paraskos, who will be attending University of Pittsburgh and studying physics; Sparta High School graduate Kayleigh Simpson, who will be attending Virginia Tech to study industrial engineering; and Sussex County Technical School graduate Isabela Mendez, who will be attending Pennsylvania State University to study nursing.

The Arts and Culture group of Sparta Woman’s Club also presented a scholarship art award to Breea Schembre at Sussex County Technical School’s Senior Awards Ceremonies. Schembre will be attending Pratt Institute to study illustration.

Marsali Endrezzi was referred to Sparta Woman’s Club through Project Self Sufficiency. After attaining as associate’s degree at Sussex County Community College, she will further her studies in the field of writing at Centenary University.

In its scholarship announcement, the Sparta Woman’s Club wished the best to all recipients as they pursue their academic endeavors.

The Sparta Woman’s Club is dedicated to community service through community involvement, interesting projects and programs, growth opportunities and social interactions. For more information, visit spartawomansclub.org.