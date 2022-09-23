Spartan Showcase coming in October

An afternoon of Marching Musical Arts will be coming to Sparta High School to enjoy with family and friends! The 2nd Annual Marching Band Home Competition, the “Spartan Showcase 2022,” in coordination with the Tournament of Bands Association, will feature some of the area’s hottest marching bands!

Scott Tomlin, director of Marching Spartans, said, “We are very excited to bring the second annual Spartan Showcase marching band competition to the community. Producing an event this size and scope requires a total team effort, and we have a great team working tirelessly to make our second year even better than the first. Our goal is to give high school visiting students, teachers and families from across the state, a taste of what makes Sparta a special place”

The event will take place on Saturday, October 8, at Sparta High School and doors will open at 4 p.m. m. Spartan events traditionally feature a variety of vendors and food, so be ready to enjoy it! The invitation is extended to all members of the community of Sparta and its surroundings to have fun with the talent of more than 15 bands, who have prepared performances in the spirit of the teams that love music and the “marching arts” traditions.

Tickets will be available at the football field entrance — cash and Venmo payments only. Prices are $10 for adults; seniors, students, and veterans are $7 and children of kindergarten age or younger are free. Learn more about the event and how you could help make it a huge success for Sparta music programs on school Facebook Event page.