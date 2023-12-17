Spartans beat Morris Hills, 48-34

Malaya Dobbs scored a team-high 13 points, Katie Sutton added 12 points and Abby Connors dropped in 10 to lead the Sparta High School girls basketball team to its first victory of the season - a 48-34 decision over Morris Hills - on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16 at home.

The Spartans used a 16-8 showing in the second period to take a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Moira Sweeney (six points), Molly Chapman (five points) and Kayla Barreau (two points) also contributed to the win for Sparta.

Sparta (1-1) started its season with a 33-21 loss at Randolph on Thursday, Dec. 14, with Chapman totaling 14 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

The Spartans are scheduled to play host to Montville at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Boys wrestling

Ryan Hrenenko and Logan Hrenenko each brought home individual championships and helped Sparta to a third-place team finish at the Morris Knolls Invitational Tournament on Dec. 16 in Rockaway.

Sparta totaled 115 points in the 10-team field, trailing only West Morris (157.5 points) and Watchung Hills (127).

Ryan Hrenenko defeated Max Shaferman of Watchung Hills, 12-0, to win the 132-pound championship, with his brother, Logan, capturing the 144-pound crown with a 5:30 pin over Samuel Rizzuto of West Morris.

Anthony Petrock (second at 157 pounds) and Connor White (second at 215) also reached the finals in their respective weight classes for the Spartans.

Sparta (1-0) began its season with a 48-24 victory at Pompton Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Girls wrestling

Paige Weiss won the 114-pound championship at the Bloomfield Tournament there Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.

Weiss, a sophomore, won her first four matches by pin fall en route to the finals. There, she earned a 7-1 decision over Paige Kirk of Ramsey to claim the title.

A year ago, she won the state championship at 100 pounds, becoming Sparta’s first state titlist since 1983.

Boys basketball

Leshern Little had a team-high seven points and Pat Connors added five points in Sparta’s season-opening 54-21 loss to Randolph at home Dec. 14.

Sparta (0-1) will play at Mendham at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Bowling

Khalil Masri posted a high series of 550 with a high game of 197 as Sparta scored a 5-2 victory over Vernon on Monday, Dec. 11 at Sparta Lanes.

Other catalysts for the Spartans were Evan Miller (496 series), Matthew Trela (360), Nicholas Vasquez (323) and Joshua Lipton (296).

Sparta (2-4) was scheduled to meet Jefferson at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Sparta Lanes.