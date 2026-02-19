Spartans Let’s Eat launches to address food insecurity

When Janelle Ledyard moved from Point Pleasant to Sparta, she brought with her the idea for a local food assistance program modeled after one she had participated in previously.

In October 2025, as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were paused, Ledyard organized a group of local mothers to form Spartans Let’s Eat, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides food and other support to families in need in Sparta.

“It just happened to coincide with the SNAP benefits being put on hold, and we realized that there was a big need in Sparta,” Ledyard said. “Many don’t think of Sparta as having this need, but all it takes is someone getting sick or unexpectedly losing a job and suddenly things change very quickly.”

The organization’s seven-member board is made up of local women. The group uses space donated by the Pompelio Law Office in Sparta to store food, hold meetings and assemble weekly bags for delivery. Community members, including Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, have organized food drives to support the effort.

Board member Brianna Stafford said she joined after meeting Ledyard through Sparta softball.

“This is amazing, we live in such a fortunate town,” Stafford said. “People don’t realize there’s a real need here. Some people are a few paychecks from being in trouble. We are all volunteers and Spartans Let’s Eat is a 501(c)(3).”

Families receiving assistance described the impact of the program but asked to remain anonymous.

“It’s refreshing and comforting that we live in a town where people come together to help others,” one family said. “Our experience with Spartans Let’s Eat has been amazing. All the volunteers go out of their way to help families. We are truly grateful.”

Another family said the group helped provide holiday gifts during a difficult financial period, calling the effort “an amazing initiative and truly inspiring.”

A third family said the organization assisted with needs related to a disabled child, describing the volunteers as “an amazing helping hand.”

The longtime Sparta Community Food Pantry, based in Lafayette, has served the greater Sussex County area, including Sparta, for 30 years. Executive Director Valerie Macchio said she welcomes the new initiative.

“I feel we can work together with this new initiative,” Macchio said. “We don’t yet share resources, but I’m sure with overlapping families we can certainly work in tandem. They are specific to Sparta while The Sussex County Community Food Pantry serves a much greater area.”

Spartans Let’s Eat has set a fundraising goal of $15,000 by June to remain fully operational and support families year-round, particularly during the summer months when school meal programs pause.

Amanda Pompelio, whose family provides the meeting and storage space, said the program fills an important need.

“Food insecurity is a reality in all communities including Sparta,” Pompelio said. “I believe there are a lot of other families who are in need of this program, but it becomes a pride thing. I hope they see this article and reach out.”