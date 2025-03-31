Special events at library next week

The Sparta Public Library will celebrate National Library Week on April 6-12 with special programs that highlight the importance of libraries in the community.

This annual celebration, sponsored by the American Library Association, promotes the transformative power of libraries, librarians and library workers.

The Sparta Public Library Youth Services is holding two special events:

• Lunch with the Librarians at noon Tuesday, April 8. Children ages 2-6 and their parents are invited to join the library staff for pizza and dessert while talking about books, library services and upcoming programs. Registration required online at spartalibrary.com

• Stuffed Animal Sleepover at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10. Children ages 2-5 may bring their favorite stuffed animal for a storytime, including book readings, sons and coloring. The stuffed animal then will stay to learn about the library. They will leave the next day with their own library cards. Registration required online at spartalibrary.com

The Youth Services Department will be offering its regularly scheduled programs, such as Lego League, Storybook Crafts, Take Home Tuesday and Art in the A.M.

There also will be regularly scheduled adult classes, such as French, Spanish, 3D printing training, Zoom programs, Scrabble, Mahjong and Stitch Witches.

“National Library Week is a wonderful time to recognize the impact that libraries have on individuals and communities,” said Dave Costa, library director. “We hope these events bring people together to celebrate the joy of reading and lifelong learning.”

The library staff will be decked out in spirit wear all week.