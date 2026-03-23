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Special Olympics hold craft, vendor show

Sparta. The Special Olympics Craft and Vendor show was held on March 21 at Sparta Township High School.

Sparta /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:44
    Emily and Heidi Bilik of Fredon sit at the Tranquility Tempations table.
    Emily and Heidi Bilik of Fredon sit at the Tranquility Tempations table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Steph and Cindy Hamilton of Hopatcong take a break from shopping.
    Steph and Cindy Hamilton of Hopatcong take a break from shopping. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Mckenzie Bryant of Wharton and Ronnie Weston from Sparta step away from shopping.
    Mckenzie Bryant of Wharton and Ronnie Weston from Sparta step away from shopping. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)