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Special Olympics hold craft, vendor show
Sparta. The Special Olympics Craft and Vendor show was held on March 21 at Sparta Township High School.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 12:44
Emily and Heidi Bilik of Fredon sit at the Tranquility Tempations table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Steph and Cindy Hamilton of Hopatcong take a break from shopping.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mckenzie Bryant of Wharton and Ronnie Weston from Sparta step away from shopping.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Attendees peruse the tables.
(
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Sparta church hosts art show
Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Scholarships given through 100 Woman Project
Dave and Nancy DeBlieck from Rockaway and Cindy and Pat McKernan from Sparta are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Benevolent Society holds golf outing
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